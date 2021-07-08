Australian TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane.
The 19-year-old social media star recently gained a massive following based on her TikTok videos centered around her love of agriculture. Caitlyn was known by many of her fellow friends and peers across the state of Tasmania as a trailblazer for women in the farming industry and was a fourth-generation farmer who followed in her father's footsteps.
"She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family," her father Phillip Loane told The Mercury. "Words can't describe our loss."
Although her family hasn't disclosed the specifics surrounding her death, her father noted that "every day should be ‘R U OK?' day."
In the past few months, Caitlyn, also known as Catie, attracted a huge following on the social media platform. By sharing videos of her life on the farm to her over 50,000 followers, she managed to have some clips attract up to over 5 million views.
"Her smile lit up the room," her mother Richele Loane also told the outlet. "She wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty—in some photos she has mud up to her knees."
Friends and other members of her family have taken to social media in an outpour of touching tributes to the late star.
"I will never ever forget the fond moments and memories we have together," friend Kaycee Heyward shared in a Facebook post. "All the late night chats, late night drives, the cattle handling shows together."
In addition to her love of agriculture, Caitlyn was also a member of the Devonport Football Club. The organization expressed their "sadness and regret" over her passing in a statement shared to Facebook.
"The past week has put into context what really matters in life, and has reminded us all that football, as unifying as it is, is just a game after all," the post read. "The priority of the Devonport Football Club at present is to provide an empathetic, supportive network to all associated with the club, with particular focus on those most affected by the tragic passing of Caitlyn."
Caitlyn's family also added that she leaves behind "a lasting legacy for young people in the agricultural industry" and will be remembered her for her nurturing and caring nature.