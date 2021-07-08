Counting Crows' Adam Duritz Admits He “Had No Idea” Who Jennifer Aniston Was Before Dating Her

Here's a real throwback for you: Remember when Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz were dating?
Probably not, but the Counting Crows frontman certainly does.
More than 25 years ago, Duritz's friends set up him with a little-known actress after a night out at Los Angeles' infamous Viper Room. He recalled the couple's chance encounter in the 1990s during a sneak peek of VICE TV's Dark Side of the '90s, per Entertainment Tonight.
"I met Jennifer Aniston there," Duritz, now 56, explained. "A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her."
Even though Friends had already premiered, the singer revealed, "I honestly had no idea who she was. I had been on the road during all of Friends. I had never seen it, I don't think."
He said he was drawn to the actress, now 52, because she was "really nice, really funny, really pretty... And also, she liked me." Classic.
Duritz and Aniston dated in 1995—one of the only photos captured of the pair out in public was at the Mr. Jenkins Soiree at the Ace Gallery Los Angeles in September of that year.
"It didn't last very long, but she's a nice girl," the rocker teased. He went on to date her Friends co-star Courteney Cox two years later, but has never married.
As for Aniston, she tied the knot with Brad Pitt in 2000 before divorcing in 2005. Her marriage to Justin Theroux lasted from 2015 to 2017. Last month, she revealed that she and Brad are still "buddies," telling Howard Stern, "Like, we're friends and we speak... There's no oddness at all."
However, it's possible that her relationship with Duritz was one of the reasons she and co-star David Schwimmer never hooked up, despite the undeniable onscreen chemistry between Ross and Rachel.
During the Friends reunion special in May, Schwimmer confessed that he had a "major crush" on Aniston during the first season, which aired from 1994 to 1995. "At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," he shared.
Aniston later said she would have "proudly" admitted that she "banged" Schwimmer if they had gotten together, but it never happened.