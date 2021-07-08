KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

See the Sweet Birthday Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids During Beach Trip

What's her age again? 

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker proved it's never too soon to become a budding musician! It appears the rocker gifted girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick with a state-of-the-art drum set in honor of her ninth birthday today, July 8. 

Travis shared an adorable video of Penelope beginning to play while mom Kourtney laughs alongside her. "Happy Birthday Penelope!!!" Travis captioned on Instagram Stories with a party hat emoji. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also become more musical lately, as Travis' daughter Alabama Barker posted a video of Kourt and Travis playing "Heart and Soul" together on the piano. From music studio session visits to family vacays, the Poosh founder has been getting more and more serious with Travis since their longtime friendship turned romantic in Dec. 2020. 

"They truly have a bond like no other," an insider told E! News in April 2021. "No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time….She has expressed she would absolutely marry him."  

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Of course, Travis wasn't the only celebrity to wish Penelope happy birthday. Kris Jenner wrote a heartfelt note to Penelope on Instagram

Instagram

"Happy birthday to my little cutie pie granddaughter Penelope!" Kris captioned. "You are the brightest light, the smartest girl, the most amazing chef, an incredible musician, the most creative at planning special events and surprises, the most thoughtful granddaughter, amazing daughter, sister, cousin and niece and make every single day I am with you very special!" 

Aunt Khloe Kardashian shared a cute selfie with Penelope, adding, "just like that…She's NINE," with butterfly emojis. 

Kourtney also snapped a pic of herself waking up with Penelope in her arms. "Slept with her since the day she was born," Kourtney penned on Instagram Stories. "And today she is nine." 

It's clear no one will be getting much sleep after Travis' loud present to Penelope!

Look back at Penelope's cutest pics over the years below in honor of her birthday.

Instagram
On the Go

"Driving miss poosh," Scott wrote in April 2021.

Instagram
Behind the Wheel

Look out, Calabasas!

Instagram
Sunlit Selfie

Scott and his "peep."

Instagram
Oceanside

Father-daughter bonding on the beach!

Instagram
Meaningful Words From Mom

"This little lady...there really are no words to express," Kourtney wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her."

Instagram
Playing in the Sand

...in her Skims, of course!

Instagram
Another Year Older

As Scott put it in the caption of this birthday snapshot, "Holy moly she's 8!"

Instagram
Two Peas in a Pod

P and her mom sharing noodles, Lady and the Tramp-style!

Instagram
Happy Birthday, North!

Kourtney posted this cousin snapshot in honor of North West's seventh birthday.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Penelope and her little brother, Reign Disick, playing around on a family trip to Montana.

Instagram
Motherly Advice

Kourtney paired this photo of her and Penelope with a heartwarming caption: "Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter."

Instagram
Celebration Selfie

Penelope posing with festive balloons while celebrating Easter in April of 2020!

Instagram
More Easter Fun

Even more festive than the bunny balloons? An actual bunny!

Instagram
Poolside With Dad

"My loves," Scott captioned this candid pic of Penelope and Reign.

Instagram
Puppy Love

A close-up of Penelope and the family's golden retriever posted by Scott, who called his only daughter "my little precious." Aw!

Instagramming in Italy

"An Italian dream," Kourt wrote on a series of photos that showcased an admittedly dreamy vacation.

Country Chic

Penelope embracing her surroundings while on a family trip to Montana!

More Montana Moments

P proving yet again that she's not afraid of anything.

Instagram
P the Poser

"Girl's got poses," Kourtney captioned this adorable and sassy IG pic.

Instagram
Modeling Sesh

Work those angles, Poosh!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"how FREAKING CUTE is she with her hair cut???!!!?" - Auntie KoKo

Instagram
My First Haircut

After six "enchanting" years on this earth, Kourtney took her daughter to get her first ever haircut

Instagram
Daddy-Daughter Fun Day

"Date Day" Scott posted while enjoying a weekend outing with his only daughter.

Instagram
Miami Fun

Penelope basks in the sun with mom Khloe Kardashian in Miami.

Instagram
Besties

Penelope and cousin North West dance and sing together.

Instagram
KoKo Love

Penelope and Aunt Khloe Kardashian share a special moment.

Instagram
Little Mermaid

Penelope wears one of her favorite costumes, as seen in a photo mom Kourtney Kardashian posted on the child's fourth birthday.

Mermaid Party!

P and Nori rock mermaid tails during an under-the-sea themed party.

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat
Sweet Selfie

It's never too early to perfect your selfie game!

Snapchat
Pretty Princesses

The besties make perfect Disney princesses, don't you think?

