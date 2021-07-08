Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Adorable Cousin Playdate for True and Dream

Watch : Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family

This Kardashian cousin playdate is a true dream.

On Wednesday, July 7, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 3, playing with Dream Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter.

Though Rob has shirked the spotlight in recent years—making rare appearances in his family members' social media posts and largely limiting content on his own page to Dream—he can be heard in the background of the clip as Dream and True dig into some colorful slime.

As of late he's been making even more of an effort to keep up with his famous siblings. In February, a source told E! News that Rob and his daughter have been hanging out with his family "a lot more," adding that the dad "has found a happier place where he is focused on Dream and all the joy she brings."

His goal, continued the source, is to make his daughter's life a, well, you know. "He wants to be the best dad possible and doesn't want to let her down," the insider said. "It has helped him find a pathway forward and a purpose."