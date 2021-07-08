Tristan Thompson Angers Fans With Flirty Comment on Ex Khloe Kardashian's Photo

It looks like someone is trying to get back in Khloe Kardashian's good graces—and that someone is Tristan Thompson.

While the on-and-off couple recently called it quits again, one look at the Good American co-founder's Instagram comment section would have you thinking otherwise. On Wednesday, July 9, Khloe was apparently reminiscing about the beach because she posted a seaside photo of herself, writing, "Day dreaming of being here." Meanwhile, fans were fixated on a comment left by her basketball pro ex: three heart-eye emojis. Uh, Tristan, whatcha doing?

Naturally, those three emojis caused quite a stir with fans flocking to the comments to weigh in—many unfavorably. One comment read, "Leave her alone." Another urged, "Block him sis!"

This is not the first time since their breakup made headlines that Tristan has made some kind of public display of affection. For her 37th birthday in June, he called her "not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met" in an Instagram tribute. "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you," he wrote. "Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."