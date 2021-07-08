KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Unfiltered Photo in Thong Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian is continuing to enjoy the summer right by showing off her physique in a thong bikini. See why fans are praising the star’s unfiltered photo.

Talk about pooshing the boundaries.
 
Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand, Poosh, recently took to Instagram to share an unfiltered photo of the star enjoying the summer in a thong bikini—and unsurprisingly, the must-see pic has everyone talking.  
 
"Talk about an instant butt lift," the brand captioned the July 7 post. "We tapped Kourt's trainer @jessieohara for her at-home pilates moves for a rounder rear."
 
The post was, of course, instantly flooded with compliments about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's physique, but it's the details left untouched that's truly grabbing everyone's attention. As one social media user commented, "It's so good to see celebs with cellulite." While another fan also praised the untouched pic, writing, "Way to empower the natural women body. Love this."
 
Another fan kept their celebratory cheer simple but cute by commenting, "Yasss cellulite."
 
Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick, is no stranger to capturing sizzling bikini pics, some of which she recently posted over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In fact, the backside pic shared by Poosh seems to be from the star's latest vacation, during which she also posted plenty of pics donning her multi-print two piece.

Who else tagged along for the family-filled getaway, you ask? Kourtney was joined by her boyfriend Travis Barker's 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22. On Saturday, July 3, the Poosh founder even shared photos and videos from their short beach getaway to her Instagram Story.

The three were also joined by Kourtney's longtime BFF and Poosh Chief Content Officer Sarah Howard.

Judging by her recent summer-ready pics, we're tapping into her pilates routine!

