Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Enjoys Night With Family at 2021 Stanley Cup Final

Connor Cruise is sliding a few surprises to his followers.

Although he doesn't frequently post many selfies to social media, the 26-year-old Florida-based son of former couple Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 7 to share a photo of himself in attendance at Tampa's Amalie Arena. He was on hand as the hometown Tampa Bay Lightning won the NHL's coveted Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

The pic shows Connor smiling while seated next to Aden Darmody, whose mom is Tom's younger sister Cass Capazorio.

"Nothing better than Stanley Cup Final hockey with family," Connor captioned the image, in addition to tagging Aden and the team. "Go Bolts."

Connor also shared other posts throughout the game, including one featuring the squad's introduction and a caption that read, "Let's f--king go!!!!!!!" After the game's conclusion, he posted footage with such captions as "Back to back" and "Champa-Bay."

His celebratory messages came on the same day that older biological sister Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise shared a selfie of herself watching England's soccer team prevail at the 2020 Euro semifinal.