Brian Austin Green Sounds Off on Being Accused of Sending "Petty Digs" to Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green is setting the record straight amid haters' comments centered on his feelings toward Megan Fox.

The 47-year-old Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles actor posted a message to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 7 to respond to apparent remarks regarding his relationship with his ex. Megan filed for divorce from Brian in November after more than 10 years of marriage.

"For people that need or want clarification," he wrote. "Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love. [heart emoji and smiley face]."

Brian's message follows his Instagram post on Tuesday, July 6 showing himself kissing girlfriend Sharna Burgess during their visit to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla.

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," he captioned the smoldering shot.