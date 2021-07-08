Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Cast Revealed

Watch : Chris Harrison Exits "Bachelor" Franchise Permanently

After nearly two years since our last fix, it's almost Bachelor in Paradise time again, and we couldn't ask for more.

On July 7, ABC announced the highly anticipated initial lineup for the seventh season of the compulsively watchable spinoff to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. This will mark the series' first new episodes since the season 6 finale that aired in September 2019, given that the show was dark last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The one important constant for this series remains that, even though the drama and chaos is always cranked all the way up, love finds a way to blossom. Season 6 added several new couples for fans of Bachelor Nation to celebrate, as Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, plus Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, joined the ranks of such previous Paradise success stories as Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, and newlyweds Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk.

However, there will also be differences about this year's version from previous iterations, particularly surrounding the hosting situation.