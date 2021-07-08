Britney Spears Is Feeling "Relieved" as Members of Her Inner Circle Resign From Conservatorship

Britney Spears is feeling stronger amid the recent shake-up on her team.
Following Larry Rudolph stepping down this week as her manager, in addition to her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, asking to no longer represent her, a source connected to the pop star exclusively tells E! News on Wednesday, July 7 that Britney feels these moves are steps in the right direction.
"She's finally feeling hopeful about the future," the insider shares. "She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."
The source continues, "She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out."
Paperwork obtained by E! News on Tuesday, July 6, stated that Samuel, who has served as the star's attorney since her conservatorship began in 2008, "hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel" for the 39-year-old "Stronger" singer.
This followed Britney's longtime manager, Larry, announcing his resignation on Monday, July 5 after 25 years of working with her. According to Deadline, his decision stemmed from Britney's reported decision to "officially retire" from performing.
One person who maintained she will not stop working with the star is one of her conservators, Jodi Montgomery. The professionally licensed conservator filed a document on July 6 stating she will continue to handle Britney's medical records and personal affairs.
Meanwhile, after money-management firm Bessemer Trust asked to step down last week as co-conservator of Britney's finances, her father, Jamie Spears, will stay on as the sole decision maker in that role.
On Wednesday, June 23, Britney gave a passionate public testimony at the court hearing about her conservatorship situation. During her statement, she pleaded with the court to end the conservatorship, saying in part, "I haven't done anything in the world to deserve this treatment."