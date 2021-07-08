Why Kaley Cuoco Considers Her Golden Globes Snub the "Best Loss of My Life"

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Finally Gets Her Dream Honeymoon With Karl Cook

When life hands you lemons, Kaley Cuoco makes a cocktail.

The lemons in this scenario? The Flight Attendant star losing at the 2021 Golden Globes. And the cocktail? Kaley's brand new partnership with Smirnoff, but of course.

In an interview exclusive to E! News, Kaley discussed how the opportunity to become a brand ambassador serendipitously fell in her lap after an eventful awards season.

Recalling the Instagram snapshot in which Kaley (still dressed in her Oscar de la Renta gown) indulged in comfort food following a disappointing loss at the Globes, she shared, "[It] ended up being a win for me because Smirnoff called and they said, 'That's the kind of girl we want!'"

The actress joked, "I'm like, oh my god, as much as I've lost this awards season, I ended up winning."

Though she returned home from the ceremony empty-handed, Kaley said it was simply a dream to be recognized alongside legends like Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara.