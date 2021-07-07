Nick Cannon Defends Welcoming Four Children Within Just a Year

Watch : Nick Cannon Reportedly Welcomes 7th Child

Nick Cannon isn't letting anyone dad-shame him.

On the July 7 installment of Nick's Power 106 Los Angeles radio show, City Girls rapper JT (née Jatavia Shakara Johnson) jokingly advised that Nick should "wrap it up," to which he asked for clarification. Jatavia replied, "Wrap it up and protect yourself," meaning, wear a condom to prevent unintended pregnancies.

"I'm having these kids on purpose," Nick responded. "I don't have no accident!"

The Masked Singer host reportedly welcomed his seventh child on June 23, per his rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott's July 3 birth announcement. Prior to Alyssa giving birth, Nick become a father to three additional children within the past year.

"Trust me, there's a lot of people I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't," he continued. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."

"You only live once," he added.

In addition to his reported baby with Alyssa, Nick has six other kids: Powerful Queen Cannon, 7 months, Golden Cannon, 4, 1-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, and 10-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon.