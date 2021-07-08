Harry Hamlin Has a Surprisingly Chill Take on Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna doesn't call her husband "Harry f––king Hamlin" for nothing!
On tonight's July 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa and Harry debate daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick over dinner.
"How do you feel? Just tell them," Lisa encouraged hubby Harry to open up to her RHOBH co-stars.
"My feelings about it, I must confess, the issue that's the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is old," Harry admitted, citing the 18 years between Amelia and Scott. "But then again, every time I think about it I think about myself and Ursula Andress and I was 14 years younger than she when we had Dmitri. So I can't really complain, right?"
Dorit Kemsley asked exactly how old Harry was when he first became a father to Dmitri; he was 29, when Ursula was 44. So is Lisa still hoping Amelia's love for Scott is just "a phase" and nothing more serious?
"Last f--king week the tabloids had them engaged," Lisa vented on tonight's episode. "Really?! My mom saw it at the market and called me and said, ‘Is this true?!' I'm like, mom, no. But that's what we're dealing with."
Lisa formerly made it clear that she at first couldn't believe Amelia's relationship with Scott, who is a father of three with former partner Kourtney Kardashian. "It's a what the f––k moment. You're like, what the f––k?" Lisa stressed to cast mate Erika Jayne during the June 30 episode. "She's 19 and he's 37 with three kids."
However, it seems Scott eventually won over his girlfriend's parents. Lisa previously gushed on Watch What Happens Live on May 20 that the Talentless founder was a "very nice" and even "more handsome in person" after meeting him for the first time. Scott and Amelia are even moving to the Hamptons for the summer together!
Guess Harry had the right idea of going with the flow.
Tune in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo and binge past episodes any time on Peacock.
