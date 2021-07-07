The Only 5 Products You Need for Summer Skinimalism

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it: there's no such thing as perfect skin. Even the biggest skincare enthusiasts have to accept that it's impossible to have flawless skin all the time. Even so, that hasn't stopped us from trying every product under the sun and reading all of the skincare advice we can get our hands on. Sometimes you can find a regimen that seems to work, only for the results to cease months, or even years, later.

Skincare can get really complicated at times, but that doesn't have to be the case. Summer is the perfect time to reevaluate your routine. All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors as a part of our E! Shop Girl Summer series. Obviously, we love getting our shop on, but let's get back to basics and keep our skincare to the bare minimum. If you're interested in summer skinimalism, we shared our five must-have products below.