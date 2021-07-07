Kiss Bad Hair Days Goodbye with Sol de Janeiro's Dry Shampoo

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

In today's issue of "things we can't stop obsessing over" is Sol de Janeiro's new Brazilian Joia Dry Shampoo.

Ever since I caught my first whiff of the cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream a few years ago, I've been a Sol de Janeiro stan. Known for their nourishing ingredients and addicting scents, the beauty brand recently expanded into haircare, so naturally, I had to try the dry shampoo.

Packaged in a 100% recyclable can, the dry shampoo is packed with hair-loving ingredients like coconut, açaí and sunflower seed oils, plus Brazilian kaolin clay, rice starch and pro-vitamin B5 to absorb excess oils and draw out impurities. Compared to other dry shampoos, this one doesn't weigh down your hair or leave a white, sticky residue. It will seriously give your hair a second life regardless if it's been one or four days since your last hair wash.