Jamie Lynn Spears Says "Leave My Broke-Ass Alone" Amid Britney Conservatorship Controversy

On July 2, more than a week after Britney's testimony, Jamie Lynn signaled that her family has been harassed. "Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves," the mother of two daughters wrote on Instagram, "but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children."

Britney has expressed opposition to her conservatorship before, just not in a public statement, and legal proceedings to change its terms have been ongoing for more than a year. On June 22, a day before her testimony, The New York Times reported that according to confidential legal records it had obtained, a court investigator wrote in a 2016 report that the singer "articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her" and wanted the agreement terminated as soon as possible.

"She is 'sick of being taken advantage of' and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll," the investigator wrote, according to the newspaper.

Earlier this week, the conservatorship battle was complicated further when Britney's court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III filed a resignation request and her longtime manager Larry Rudolph also quit his position, saying in a statement, "It has been over two and a half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

The singer herself has not responded to his remarks or the resignations. In January 2019, two months after her father was hospitalized in Las Vegas, she canceled a planned concert residency in the city and announced an indefinite work hiatus. "I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," she said in a statement at the time. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."

Meanwhile, while the sisters' mom has not commented on the specifics of Britney's conservatorship case, Lynne did speak vaguely about her daughter's turmoil in a rare phone interview with The New Yorker. "I got mixed feelings about everything" she told the outlet. "I don't know what to think...It's a lot of pain, a lot of worry."