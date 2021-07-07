See Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Pack on the PDA During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles always said we have to live while we're young.

As the summer season continues to heat up, the Grammy winner and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde headed to Italy for an unforgettable romantic vacation. Instead of staying in a hotel, the pair ventured out to enjoy the sights and sounds of a few very special towns.

"They visited Porto Ercole and Argentario where they rented a yacht and cruised the sea. They swam and laid out on the deck making out and holding each other close," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They drank the local wine and seemed very much in love. They were always very affectionate kissing, hugging and holding each other at all times."

And to further tug at your heartstrings, the eyewitness painted a picture of a couple making special memories even if they couldn't hide from the paparazzi.

"They danced on the deck and Harry watched as Olivia dove into the water and went for a swim. He helped her out by hand and pulled her in close for another kiss and hug," our eyewitness shared. "They looked like they were having an amazing vacation and only had eyes for each other. They couldn't get enough of being together and showing off their love."