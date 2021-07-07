Kim Kardashian Is Temporarily Shutting Down KKW Beauty: Get Products at 50% Off While You Still Can

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Kim Kardashian became the queen of contouring back in the day. She catapulted her signature look into her own cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, which started with contour kits and brushes. Since then, she introduced many products, including lipsticks and lip glosses so we could all create that Kim's signature nude lip. Since the launch of KKW Beauty, Kim has introduced so many beautifully pigmented, high-quality products that cater to a variety of different skin tones.
However, on July 6, the company announced plans to "shut down" KKW Beauty on August 1 along with the intention to return with a "completely new brand." While this could be a bummer for customers who regularly buy the products, there's a major upside: everything is on sale at a significant discount.
Currently, Ulta has a 50% sale going on KKW Beauty. We love a good deal and we love KKW Beauty products. Keep on scrolling to find out which KKW Beauty items are must-haves and why you should check them out while you still can.
KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Set
This is the product that started it all, the Crème Contour & Highlight Set. This set is essentially four different products: 2 contour colors, a matte highlighter, and a shimmer highlighter. The formulas blend seamlessly to create a naturally sculpted look. The sets are available in dark, medium, and light/medium shades.
KKW Beauty Concealer Brush II
Save space on your counter and in your makeup bag with this two-in-one brush. One end has a blending brush and the other has a sponge applicator. This dual-ended brush is great to apply concealer and powder and for blending your contour and highlight.
KKW Beauty Nude Crème Lipstick- 7 Color Options
If you want to channel Kim, then a nude lip is the best way to do it. This formula is creamy, comfortable, and non-drying. There are seven different "nudes" to choose from, with options to flatter many skin tones.
KKW Beauty Classic Eyeshadow Palette
An eyeshadow palette is always the way to go. It's much easier to have all your eyeshadow shades in one place than to fumble through individual packages. This set has all of the classic colors you need with a mix of matte and shimmer shades that complement each other and blend beautifully.
KKW Beauty Nude Gloss- 6 Color Options
The KKW Beauty nude glosses are beautiful on their own or you can put them over lipstick or lip liner for some added dimension. There are six nude shades to choose from with options to complement several skin tones.
KKW Beauty Black Mascara
The KKW Beauty Black Mascara creates the look of fuller, thicker lashes with just one coat. If you love the look of long lashes, you need to stock up on this one.
KKW Beauty Classic Blossom Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette has a mix of pink, brown, and red shades in matte and shimmer formulas that seamlessly blend together to create a variety of different looks.
KKW Beauty Pink Crème Lipstick- 5 Color Options
If you love a pink pout, you need to check out the KKW Beauty Pink Crème Lipsticks while you still can. These pigments are beautiful and the formula is creamy and comfortable for all-day wear.
KKW Beauty Classic Icon Crème Lipstick- 2 Color Options
These nude lip colors are super moisturizing with a gorgeous color pay off.
KKW Beauty Best of Pinks Lipstick Set
This set is such a good deal. Four, creamy, pink lipsticks for $33 is unbeatable.
KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation
If you have hyperpigmentation, sunburn, uneven skin tone, apply some KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation to blur imperfections and enhance skin tone.
KKW Beauty Red Crème Lipstick- 4 Color Options
These red lipsticks are just so beautiful and each of the four shades is a unique color. The formula is creamy and non-drying. You will enjoy wearing any of these shades all day and night.
KKW Beauty Red Liner- 2 Color Options
Line your red lip and prevent feathering with these smooth, red lip liners.
KKW Beauty Black 1 Eyeliner Pencil
This long-wearing, black eyeliner glides on smoothly and delivers a packed pigment with just one stroke.
KKW Beauty Best of Reds Lipstick Set
If you can't decide which red lipstick to buy, just get this set with all four. You won't regret it and you really can't beat paying $33 for four lipsticks.
