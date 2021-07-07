Megan Fox Slams Critics of Her and Machine Gun Kelly's 4-Year Age Difference: "Go F--k Yourself"

Also in the interview, Megan also reflected on the media scrutiny she's received over the years. "I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point," she said. "And then suddenly everybody's like, 'Wait a second. We shouldn't have done that. Let's bring her back.'"

The Jennifer's Body actress isn't the only star that thinks so either—just last month, model Emily Ratajkowski called out Judd Apatow's movie, This Is 40, saying that "Megan Fox is treated in it so badly."