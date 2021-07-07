See Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Call Out "Skinny Bitch" Kendall Jenner's Good Genes

Khloe Kardashian doesn't back down.
The Good American designer and fitness guru hilariously challenges Kendall Jenner to go head-to-head at the gym in a never-before-seen Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip.
"You're not that athletic," Khloe digs at Kendall. "You're not dedicated like these Kardashian girls."
Kim Kardashian chimes in, "Kardashian girls hit the gym heavy."
But mom Kris Jenner jokes that Kendall is a natural athlete, thanks to her parent Caitlyn Jenner's Olympic gold medal genes. "I've got to tell you guys something," Kris says with a smile. "Kendall was born with abs and biceps. She had little muscles."
Yet, that only highlights what Khloe is saying. "Guess what, she's born with genetics," the mother of one responds. "That's not fair for us. We have to work for ours, daily. Kendall eats burgers and doesn't even do anything, and look at her."
Kendall corrects Khloe that she does "do things, though" at the gym, but there's no stopping Khloe's mission to prove her point.
"When people are confident, I know I can beat Kendall or Kylie [Jenner]'s ass any day of the week," Khloe states. "Just because she can climb a rope, just because she's a skinny bitch, doesn't mean..."
Kendall interjects, "I don't have any backup here!" before saying that she can do anything she tries to do.
"I think that's the difference between the Jenner-Kardashians is that we're not afraid of anything," Kendall claps back. "Me and Kylie, we're down for literally anything. We can do an obstacle course."
Kris is inspired: "We're going to do the Jenners against the Kardashians! The Kardashian-Jenner Olympics," she announces.
While Kim tries to figure out how to fairly split the teams (Kourtney Kardashian and Kris would "cancel each other out"), she also notes that there's no stopping her and Khloe. "I will put money on me and Khloe," the SKIMS founder hints.
But Kylie may be the hardest to convince to participate, since Khloe thinks Kylie would immediately "throw in the towel" as Kris quips Kylie could "buy this gym" no matter what.
"I swear to god, if we ever go to the gym, she's like, 'This sucks, I don't care,'" Kendall agrees.
Watch the hilarious clip above to judge for yourself whether Khloe could take Kendall!