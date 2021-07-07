KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Blake Lively Hilariously Shows Off the Outfit 4-Year-Old Daughter Inez Dressed Her In

It looks like Blake Lively has birthed a fashionista in the making. Read on to see the early-morning outfit her daughter Inez picked out for her—plus a peek at the actress' shoe collection.

By Samantha Schnurr Jul 07, 2021 3:39 PMTags
Blake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants? For Blake Lively, it looks more like the motherhood of...anything her daughter likes in her closet. 

The star pulled back the curtain on a day in the life at the Lively-Reynolds house, sharing a video of herself modeling her early morning outfit, styled by her 4-year-old daughter Inez. "When you try to get your 4 year old dressed," she captioned the video, "but they insist on dressing you instead...at 5am."

So what was Miss Inez's outfit selection for the day? A bubblegum pink hooded sweatshirt decorated with a jewel smiley face paired with a pink floral print skirt and what appeared to be black heels with pink accents. Inez clearly understands the importance of coordinating colors and honestly, we're impressed. 

Blake also subtly gifted followers a sneak peek at what appears to be part of her shoe collection. Behind her, you can see shelves of heels meticulously lined up—a sight for any shoe lover to behold. 

photos
Blake Lively Through the Years

Over her years in the spotlight, the 33-year-old has become a beloved fashionista with her standout red carpet style. Whether a movie premiere or the Met Gala, the actress always puts her best foot forward—and judging by that collection, she has plenty of options. 

It also looks like her love of fashion has passed down to at least one of her kids as evidenced by Inez's outfit selection. In addition to Inez, Lively and longtime husband Ryan Reynolds have two other daughters: James, 6, and Betty, who she gave birth to in 2019

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Is "Emotional" About Devin Booker Playing in NBA Finals

2

Meredith Mickelson Makes Vow to Brother Daniel Days After His Death

3

Which Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Couples Are Still Together?

While the A-list pair tends to keep their youngsters out of the spotlight, Ryan did reveal this interesting tidbit about Inez back in 2019. "She's really into villains. That's like her thing," the Deadpool star told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest at the time. "We watch Beauty and the Beast—her favorite character is Gaston."

Trending Stories

1

Kendall Jenner Is "Emotional" About Devin Booker Playing in NBA Finals

2

Meredith Mickelson Makes Vow to Brother Daniel Days After His Death

3

Which Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Couples Are Still Together?

4

Megan Fox Reacts to Ex Brian Austin Green Kissing Sharna Burgess

5

Scott Disick and Maluma Raise Eyebrows With Heated Twitter Exchange