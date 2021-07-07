Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Shares Moving Message While Celebrating 2 Years of Sobriety

Watch : James Kennedy Kisses LVP's Pony: "Overserved" Recap

Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy is celebrating an important milestone.

On Monday, July 5, the 29-year-old Bravo star marked his 2-year anniversary of his sobriety. James documented the occasion on his Instagram page a day later on Tuesday, July 6, alongside a photo of himself holding his dog Graham and standing beside a large black balloon shaped like a 2 numeral.

"IM 2 YEARS SOBER TODAY," he wrote. "Thank you everyone that has supported me and my journey so far. Here's to many more years alcohol free #forlife (to anyone struggling trust me the light at the end is brighter then anything I could of imagined. and if I can do it you can too)."

After sharing the milestone, James received a wave of support from friends, fans and loved ones, including fiancée Raquel Leviss, who liked his post. A couple more of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars commented on it.

"SO proud of you!!" wrote Scheana Shay, while Lala Kent, who celebrated her own anniversary marking two years of sobriety last November, commented, "That's what's up, James."

He has occasionally spoken publicly about his journey to sobriety. In March 2020, James said on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he hadn't "had a drink in nearly nine months."