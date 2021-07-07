Here's Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are in Perfect Harmony

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are all about that heart and soul.
Proving once again the couple is in perfect harmony, his daughter Alabama Barker took to Instagram Stories on July 6 to post a video of the blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing the famous duet on the piano.
"This is what I come home to," she wrote alongside a clip of the duo tickling the ivories.
Travis shares Alabama, 15, and son Landon Barker, 17, with his ex Shanna Moakler. He's also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who Shanna shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya. As for Kourtney, she has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6.
Ever since the Poosh founder and the musician started dating around December, they've enjoyed several joint family outings, taking the kids on beach vacations, snowy getaways and trips to Disneyland.
Over Fourth of July weekend, Kourtney had a girls' day with Alabama and Atiana in Malibu. In fact, a source close to the reality star told E! News Kourtney "has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama." The teen "looks up to Kourtney a lot," the insider continued, "and they like to do fun activities together," like going to Pilates or grabbing lunch. The source added, "Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on."
Meanwhile, Scott's girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin has also been building her bond with Mason, Penelope and Reign. Earlier this month, a source close to the Flip It Like Disick alum and the model told E! News the two are looking to move to the Hamptons for the rest of the summer and that "the kids will definitely visit" there.
"Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it," the insider said. "She's learning a lot. It's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them and Scott thinks it's great Kourtney is okay with Amelia being around. It makes everything much easier for both of their lives."