Here's Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are in Perfect Harmony

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids During Beach Trip

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are all about that heart and soul.

Proving once again the couple is in perfect harmony, his daughter Alabama Barker took to Instagram Stories on July 6 to post a video of the blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing the famous duet on the piano.

"This is what I come home to," she wrote alongside a clip of the duo tickling the ivories.

Travis shares Alabama, 15, and son Landon Barker, 17, with his ex Shanna Moakler. He's also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who Shanna shares with ex Oscar de la Hoya. As for Kourtney, she has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6.

Ever since the Poosh founder and the musician started dating around December, they've enjoyed several joint family outings, taking the kids on beach vacations, snowy getaways and trips to Disneyland.