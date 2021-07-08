Morgan Evans Is Back to Prove "Love Is Real" After Unforgettable Year With Kelsea Ballerini

In Morgan Evans' Nashville neighborhood, the power of music is real.
Whether he's running into artists during evening walks or rushing to a nearby recording studio when inspiration strikes, the musician knew that he found his home when he arrived in Tennessee from his native Australia.
But when the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on touring, award shows and live music, Morgan experienced a wide variety of emotions.
"I didn't always realize how much playing music, connecting with people and experiencing those shared moments and that shared energy just gives me life," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I guess I knew that because I've moved across the other side of the world to try to do it more often. But the last year and a half really proved that."
After pausing on releasing new music, Morgan is back with a fresh single that celebrates affection, connection and the promise that "Love Is Real."
"It's just a feeling. That's what the song is to me," Morgan explained. "It's just a great, great feeling. It's a description of that moment or one of those moments where everything feels right in the world. I think those little pictures that you hear throughout the verse are kind of examples of that. And then, the way the chorus kind of takes off. I know how it makes me feel so hopefully that makes other people feel like when they listen to it as well."
In the song, Morgan paints a vision of a couple driving off into the sunset before singing, "I am yours, you are mine, love is real."
While fans may be quick to suspect it's all about Morgan's wife Kelsea Ballerini, the country singer says the track doesn't strictly address romantic relationships. Instead, it could be about friendships and deep connections—two things so many people missed out on throughout the pandemic.
During quarantine, Morgan and Kelsea were able to support each other as the music industry constantly faced roadblocks. When Kelsea released a new studio album in 2020, most of the country was under stay-at-home orders.
"She couldn't plan for it or anything," Morgan shared. "It was good to be able to be with her through that time for sure. That was really tough."
But with crazy circumstances comes crazy opportunities to explore. Morgan recalled a moment where he was invited to a songwriting camp with Kelsea to create new music. During the sessions, Morgan was able to perfect "Love Is Real" and impress his wife in the process.
"She was in the room next door to where we were writing it and we wrote it in the room that day and I remember walking out of the room and she was standing there. She was like, ‘That sounds like a good one,'" Morgan recalled while laughing. "I mean, obviously, she's very supportive, but I also always say we're each other's biggest fans and also each other's biggest critics at the same time so when she says she loves them, she means it."
This fall, Morgan is hitting the road for the Good Day Tour with Brett Eldredge. Kicking off Sept. 16 in Cleveland, Ohio, the live shows will showcase Morgan alongside a full live band for the first time since he moved to America.
"Personally, I think it's gonna be just a great hang," Morgan shared. "It's been a long time coming and I think it's gonna live up to all the expectations."
While celebrating the Fourth of July earlier this month, Morgan watched Kelsea and Brad Paisley perform a special outdoor concert for thousands of fans in Nashville. The music magic in his hometown quickly reminded the singer why he's not ready to give up on his love for music.
"It was just a reminder of what life is like with music and people in it and Kelsey and I both had a moment of like, 'Wow, life is amazing isn't it?'" Morgan recalled. "And maybe that's a feeling that hasn't happened as much as it should have over the last year and a half and more of those moments makes me really excited."