Why Scott Disick and Maluma Are Raising Eyebrows With Their Heated Twitter Exchange

A celebrity feud no one saw coming.

It's time to pull out your 2021 bingo card because Scott Disick and Maluma appear to be fighting. The two, who've hung out many times within the last year, had a heated exchange on Twitter on Tuesday, July 6.

"Wtf with this guy @maluma," Scott posted, to which the Colombian musician replied, "What's up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?"

Following Maluma's response, the Flip It Like Disick star fired back, "@maluma I didn't have to try that hard, get over yourself your a joke."

Fans of the duo were confused by their online banter, as one Twitter user wrote, "wait what's going on with maluma and scott disick???"

"why are maluma baby and scott fighting on the tl ???" someone else shared, with another adding, "scott disick beefing w maluma on twitter isn't something I ever saw happening."