Get to Know the Love Island USA Season 3 Cast With New Beach Pics & More

It's time to say "aloha" to the sexy singles taking on Love Island this season.

Ahead of the Wednesday, July 7 premiere, E! News has exclusively nabbed the Islanders' latest cast portraits and answers to some crucial dating questions. The 12 contestants—including Olivia Kaiser, Kyra Lizama, Trina Njoroge, Cashay Proudfoot, Shannon St. Clair, Korey Gandy, Josh Goldstein, Jeremy Hershberg, Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr., Christian Longnecker, Will Moncada and Javonny Vega—are set to embark on a summer of love as they head to Hawaii to find the one.

However, the journey for love isn't as easy as it may seem. "Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island," teased CBS' description for the new season. "Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form."