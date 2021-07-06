Jodi Montgomery "Remains Committed" to Supporting Britney Spears Amid Team Shakeup

One of Britney Spears' conservators, Jodi Montgomery, said she is not resigning from her role.
Montgomery's attorney, Lauriann Wright, said in a statement on July 6 that her client "has no plans to step down" as the temporary conservator of the person, as she manages Spears' medical records and personal affairs.
"She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person," according to the lawyer's statement.
Despite Spears' public pleas in court for her conservatorship to end, Wright said the "Toxic" singer has been in contact with Montgomery this week and asked her to stay on board.
"Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve," she wrote. "Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so."
At her public court hearing on June 23, Spears said she wanted be freed from the legal arrangement. "I'm not lying. I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough," she testified. "It's been a long time since I've owned my money. And it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested."
Montgomery's promise to remain committed to Spears and the conservatorship comes after two of Spears' other team members stepped down in recent days.
On July 5, her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, announced his resignation after 25 years with her. He said he made the decision after learning of Spears' plans to "officially retire," he wrote, per Deadline.
"It has been over two and a half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," he wrote in a letter sent to Jamie Spears and Montgomery. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."
Last week, the Bessemer Trust financial group asked a judge to approve its resignation from its role as co-conservator of the pop star's estate, which would leave only her dad, Jamie Spears, in charge of her purse strings. The group said in its ex parte application that it believed the conservatorship was voluntary.
"As a result of the conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing," the document reads, "Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."
The judge will hear Bessemer Trust's request in court on July 14.
Montgomery was made temporary conservator of Spears' person in 2019, after Jamie Spears stepped down from those duties, because of his own health issues. In March 2021, Britney's legal team filed a petition to make Montgomery the permanent conservator of her person.
Montgomery's powers would include overseeing her caretakers and security guards; restricting and limiting guests (aside from her lawyer); arranging security and location for such meetings; communicating with medical staffers about her health and receiving access to her medical records, according to the petition.
Jamie Spears, who requested an investigation into his daughter's alleged mistreatment, remains conservator of her estate.