The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are Engaged Again 6 Months After Breakup

Watch : "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split

It sounds like everything's coming up roses again for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

Nearly six months since their split made headlines, the former Bachelorette lead and the contestant who won her heart are once again a fully fledged couple—ring included. "They are engaged again, but a second proposal did not happen," a source close to Clare told E! News. "Clare has been wearing her ring for months and put it back on once Dale stepped up and they decided to give their relationship another shot."

But loved ones shouldn't expect a Save the Date just yet. "It's more of a promise and commitment from Dale and there's no wedding planning at this time," the source explained. "They had a conversation over a month ago about their future and decided that they wanted to be engaged again...They aren't rushing anything and aren't even living together permanently yet."

As followers of the ABC series will likely recall, Clare quickly fell head over heels for Dale, so much so that the contestant dropped to one knee by the fourth episode. However, just weeks after Clare's replacement Tayshia Adams finished out the season with her own engagement, Dale took to social media and revealed their love story was already over.