Why Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez & Gigi Hadid Love Lezat's Affordable & Super Cute Apparel

Let's face it: Celebrities play a huge part in determining the latest and greatest style trends. Although emulating our favorite celebs can often be costly, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio proved you can achieve Hollywood-approved style without spending thousands of dollars. The three stars have all repped Lezat, an LA-based sustainable fashion brand, over the past few months, and now we're obsessed with Lezat's incredible offering of cozy and stylish fits.
Whether you want to twin with the "On the Floor" singer and Victoria's Secret model by repping Lezat's tie-dye jumpsuit or stay safe with the same face mask as Gigi Hadid, Lezat has something for everyone on every budget.
Below, we rounded up our favorite styles from the celeb-loved brand that you're going to want to add to your cart ASAP!
Restore Soft Terry Jumpsuit- Neon Tie-Dye
Channel you inner Jenny from the Block with this colorful jumpsuit made with sustainable yet super soft modal terry fabric. Just throw it on with some sneakers and you're set to make a fashionable statement wherever you go.
Kendra Maxi Dress- Wildflowers
This adorable floral print dress is the versatile summer dress you've been looking for! Wear it to a special occasion or pair it with a denim jacket for a more casual look.
Santo Knit V-Neck Pullover- Butterfly
Besides this v-neck pullover looking oh so cozy, the butterfly print is everything! And there's matching bottoms.
Jessie Brushed Tank- Pistachio
In the summer, you can never have too many lightweight tanks. We love the color of this tank and how it's made from stretchy recycled poly fabric.
Nina Silk Pajama Short Set- Arancione
Transport yourself to Southern Italy with these 100% Oeko-Tex certified silk pajamas. With cool-to-the-touch fabric, this set is ideal for warm summer nights.
Abby Windbreaker Hoodie Dress
Also available in black, this ultra-soft dress has summer written all over it! It would make the perfect cover-up, or you could throw on some cloud slides for a chic everyday look.
Blue Raspberry Rib Face Mask
Although masks aren't required in most places at the moment, it never hurts to keep one on hand, especially one that has Gigi Hadid's stamp of approval. Plus, this ribbed mask is only $5!
Jessie Brushed Jogger- Mocha
Made with breathable, eco-friendly fabric, you're not going to want to take these joggers off.
Restore Soft Terry Jumpsuit- Dusty Blue Tie-Dye
If you want to twin with Alessandra Ambrosio, pick up this soft terry jumpsuit covered in a blue tie-dye print. Plus, it's on sale!
Sara Top- Buttercup
Lezat also has a pretty incredible selection of activewear! We're loving this top that features eco-active fabric, which helps with compression and coverage.
Ready for more celebrity-approved fashion? Shop the cloud slides taking over the internet.