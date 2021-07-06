Every Stunning Photo and Detail From Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Country Glam Wedding

It's officially official: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are married!
The couple, who got engaged eight months ago, tied the knot on Saturday, July 3 at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma. Taking to Instagram on Monday, July 5, the former No Doubt frontwoman confirmed their wedding news with a few romantic portraits of their big day.
According to Carson Daly, who officiated their wedding, the newlyweds' ceremony was "a perfect blend of country and glamour."
"It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is," he told Today, adding, "They just work. They're an unlikely pair. They're like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn't seem to work, but it works. They're comfort food with class, and everybody roots for that."
As The Voice host put it, "It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives."
And not that fans would expect anything less, but Gwen's bridal gown was nothing short of spectacular. After all, she's known for her statement-making style and previously earned the Fashion Icon Award at E!'s People Choice Awards.
For the special occasion, the "Rich Girl" singer donned a custom Vera Wang dress that featured heartwarming tributes to Blake and her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
