All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Hamptons Getaway With Her Kids

Although the Fourth of July weekend may be over, the sparks between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still flying high.



A source exclusively tells E! News that the couple was joined by the singer's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, for a "low-key" holiday weekend in the Hamptons.

In addition to a little fun in the sun—including spending time at the beach and relaxing by the pool—the insider also mentioned that the invite extended to their inner circle, adding, "They had some friends over and took a walk at sunset along the water."



Indeed, the two lovebirds were in fact, photographed showing some sweet PDA during their leisurely stroll with friends on Saturday, July 3. Not only were they spotted within each other's embrace, but the pair even donned matching tan outfits while out and about.

The couple, along with Jennifer's teenage twins, reportedly first arrived in New York on July 2, shortly after their family trip to Universal Studios Hollywood with Ben's 9-year-old son, Samuel. Although the family fun extended from coast to coast, it seems like the couple felt right at home once they landed in the Hamptons.