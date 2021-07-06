All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Hamptons Getaway With Her Kids

Although the Fourth of July weekend may be over, the sparks between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still flying high.
A source exclusively tells E! News that the couple was joined by the singer's 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, for a "low-key" holiday weekend in the Hamptons.
In addition to a little fun in the sun—including spending time at the beach and relaxing by the pool—the insider also mentioned that the invite extended to their inner circle, adding, "They had some friends over and took a walk at sunset along the water."
Indeed, the two lovebirds were in fact, photographed showing some sweet PDA during their leisurely stroll with friends on Saturday, July 3. Not only were they spotted within each other's embrace, but the pair even donned matching tan outfits while out and about.
The couple, along with Jennifer's teenage twins, reportedly first arrived in New York on July 2, shortly after their family trip to Universal Studios Hollywood with Ben's 9-year-old son, Samuel. Although the family fun extended from coast to coast, it seems like the couple felt right at home once they landed in the Hamptons.
"J.Lo and Ben seemed to enjoy being on the east coast and spending time at her beautiful home," the source tells E! News. "It was a nice change of scene for them and a great time with friends and family."
And although an incredible amount of time has passed between when they first parted ways and subsequently rekindled their romance, it seems like the two never skipped a beat. "Ben seems to really fit in with all of her friends and family," the insider added. "They have known him forever and they are all very happy to see Jennifer so happy with him."
A source previously shared that the Daredevil star wasted no time winning Jennifer's family over almost immediately after their reconciliation. "They are inseparable and it's going really well," a source close to Jennifer previously told E! News. And coming from the singer herself, she also recently confirmed in an interview that she is "super happy" amid her romance with Ben, sharing, "This is it. I've never been better."