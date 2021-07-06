College Football Star Ladarius Clardy Dead at 18 After More Than 50 Shots Are Fired at His Car

Kennesaw State University football has lost a rising star.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office (ECSO), student athlete Ladarius Clardy was shot and killed in Pensacola, Fla. last week.

At a recent press conference, Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said the ECSO received a call from emergency medical services at around midnight on Thursday, July 1 and were told a 2016 Honda had run over the embankment at the intersection of West Fairfield Drive and Hollywood Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found two males in the car: the driver, 18-year-old Clardy, and a 19-year-old passenger.

Simmons said more than 50 gunshots had been fired at the vehicle and that Clardy was pronounced deceased at the scene. Simmons said, "The injuries that Ladarius Clardy suffered ultimately took his life."

The sheriff said the passenger was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery. While the ECSO didn't identify the passenger, Clardy's father, Ladaron, told the Pensacola News Journal his name is Eric Young and that, as of July 2, he remained hospitalized.

"He's talking now. So we're just praying that he recovers," he said. "Eric means a lot to me also. All these kids in the community mean a lot to me. I want to see the kids in the community win."