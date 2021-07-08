Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant Opens Up About Dating After Split From Ex Jamal

Single and thriving!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is back on the market after her rekindled romance with ex-husband Jamal Bryant fizzled out once again. The parents of three divorced in 2009, but entered into a long-distance romantic relationship again in 2019. However, Gizelle is now ready to enter RHOP season six as a single woman—and she's looking for a new man.

"Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic," she exclusively revealed to E! News. "I don't think any long distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely."

Just last year in April 2020, Gizelle teased she was "not opposed" to marrying Jamal again. Today, the fabulous 50-year-old has been leaning in to her hot girl summer.

"Has it started? Oh my gosh, yes!" Bravo's Chat Room host said with a laugh. "Gizelle's out here, she's dating, she's doing her thing, she's having fun. And you know, I really enjoy just being free, feeling free, and not having to think about compromising about anything."