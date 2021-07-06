Succession Season 3 Teaser Promises All the Roy Family Drama You Could Ask For

A house divided.
On Tuesday, July 6, HBO released the first teaser for season three of Succession, and it shows the Roy family in the midst of a personal civil war. In case you haven't gone back and re-watched recently, season two left off with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) double-crossing family patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox).
"You are Kendall Roy," Kendall says in the new trailer while hyping himself up in a mirror. "You are f--king Kendall Roy."
Later on, Kendall assures those at Waystar Royco that there's "no drama" as they're all "good." But this seems highly unlikely, especially as Logan is seen seemingly threatening to "f--king kill" his son.
Of course, as the new footage teases, the family is split on how to react to Kendall's deception. "He's our dad, but he was gonna send me to jail," Kendall tells his siblings, played by Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. "He'd do the same to all of us."
While the Roy siblings don't disagree with this stance, they aren't ready to turn on Logan just yet. Case in point: Siobhan demands, "If I back you against dad, you would need to let me take over."
Yet, Logan still seems to have some control over his daughter, asking point blank, "Are you part of this family or not?"
Even Cousin Greg, played by Nicholas Braun, is at risk of being destroyed by this family feud. Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) warns his former lackey, "Logan is gonna fire a million poisonous spiders down your d--kie."
In typical Greg fashion, he simply responds, "That sounds kind of dramatic, Tom."
And this is only a taste of the drama and intrigue to come. "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position," teased HBO's description for the upcoming season. "Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."
For a peek at the new season, watch the teaser above. Oh, and for everything we know about season three, scroll through the images below.
Succession returns to HBO with new episodes this fall.