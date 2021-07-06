Succession Season 3 Teaser Promises All the Roy Family Drama You Could Ask For

Watch : Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination

A house divided.

On Tuesday, July 6, HBO released the first teaser for season three of Succession, and it shows the Roy family in the midst of a personal civil war. In case you haven't gone back and re-watched recently, season two left off with Kendall (Jeremy Strong) double-crossing family patriarch, Logan (Brian Cox).

"You are Kendall Roy," Kendall says in the new trailer while hyping himself up in a mirror. "You are f--king Kendall Roy."

Later on, Kendall assures those at Waystar Royco that there's "no drama" as they're all "good." But this seems highly unlikely, especially as Logan is seen seemingly threatening to "f--king kill" his son.

Of course, as the new footage teases, the family is split on how to react to Kendall's deception. "He's our dad, but he was gonna send me to jail," Kendall tells his siblings, played by Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. "He'd do the same to all of us."