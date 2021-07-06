Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Share Update on Baby Dutton After Hospital Stay

Chris Lane and his wife are breathing a huge sigh of relief.

One day after the country singer and Lauren Lane (formerly Bushnell) revealed their baby boy was hospitalized for an ear infection, the parents are happy to report their son Dutton's health is improving at home.

"Thank y'all so much for all the prayers!" Chris shared through Instagram on July 6. "Dutty Buddy is doing much better this morning!"

In fact, the couple's 4-week-old baby was seen napping in the clip before a very important golf game between Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady and Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. As Chris wrote on Instagram Stories, "Somebody is getting his rest now so we can watch THE MATCH today."

All jokes aside, the "Fill Them Boots" country singer and his wife experienced a health scare over the long Fourth of July weekend after their baby showed signs of not feeling well.