Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Shares Surprising Revelation About Their Relationship

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' love story deserves a gold medal.
While the Olympian and the Houston Texans football star, who confirmed their romance in August 2020, often share photos together on social media, they've kept many details about their relationship close to their hearts. That is, until now.
"Her work ethic was really the first thing that kind of caught my eye," Owens explained in the third episode of Simone vs Herself on Facebook Watch. The 25-year-old athlete continued, "I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn't know who she was."
He recalled that early on, he knew she was famous, but didn't realize to the extent that people loved the gymnast.
"It was just like, ‘Oh, she has a lot of followers—she must be pretty good or something," the football player continued. "That's how I would tell people and they'd be like: ‘Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?! And I'm like, ‘Man, she's good like that?!"
Owens grew to admire Biles for all that she is, including her undeniable skill in gymnastics.
"The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who's literally in the pinnacle of their sport, you know, and it's motivating," he continued. "You know -- just to see that and the impact that she has on people."
He described an instance of walking past some girls who were "shaking" over seeing the gold medalist.
"This is kinda when I knew I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, she's the real deal,'" he gushed.
While their relationship is clearly going strong, Biles did recently reveal to E! News' Daily Pop the one thing they fight about.
"He's actually the hardest working athlete I know," she shared. "But we definitely get in fights all the time about which sport is harder...We're always supporting each other but then at the end of the day we still bond on a crazy level."
Biles' gymnastics career will continue at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.