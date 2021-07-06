Why Wells Adams Says It Was "Hard" Taking Over Bachelor in Paradise

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Blake is also Wells' "dark horse" pick to win Katie's heart—and hand in marriage. While Wells thinks Katie is engaged, he did admit that Blake's presence was a "surprise" at how fast their connection formed. "Now he's ranked really high on her radar of guys," Wells pointed out before picking another final contender. "And then I think Greg because Greg is every Disney '90s movie guy-next-door guy."

So, what about Wells' own upcoming marriage to Sarah Hyland? Fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favorite ABC couple walk down the aisle.

"We were supposed to get marry two years ago, and then we were supposed to get married this year, and both times we had to postpone," Wells explained. "And now Sarah is working again and filming movies and television shows."

Their wedding plans similarly are TBD at the moment. "There's a part of me that wants to get the bad suit and go to Vegas with, like, 10 people and have Elvis do it for us," Wells joked. "Then there's a part of me that's like, 'No, this is an ABC-Disney wet dream and we need to have everyone from Modern Family, everyone from The Bachelorette come together and celebrate our love. So I don't really know what the best decision is."