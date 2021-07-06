How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Grand Wedding Cake Served as a Sweet Tribute to Her Parents

Don't speak—because there are no words quite right to describe Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's lavish wedding cake.
After more than five years of dating, the music stars officially tied the knot on July 3 and judging by the photos the couple gifted fans, the event was a sight to behold. From the "Hollaback Girl" singer's stunning custom Vera Wang gown to the breathtaking setting, it seems no detail was overlooked for this couple's big day. And, of course, that includes their spectacular cake.
The creation was visibly a work of art: Five tiers of vanilla creme cake filled with salted caramel, covered in vanilla buttercream and finished off with a cake topper copy of the bride and groom. But the true magic was in the details as practically every inch of the creation was adorned with masterful piping. The icing on top? It was inspired by the wedding cake of her parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani.
"Gwen and I designed this cake to look like her parent's wedding cake," Lauren Kitchens, founder of Fancy Cakes by Lauren Kitchens, told E! News exclusively. "Her love of family is strong and this was her way of honoring them and their beginning as a new married couple on her big day as a newly married bride. Everything about the cake had sentimental value."
Everywhere you look on this confectionary concoction, there's something to see. "This cake had all the vintage bells and whistles! From swan pillars, tiny sugar flowers, wedding bells and white chocolate cherubs" Kitchens described. "The wow factor is in the piping details."
As Kitchens explained, the design stems from an old English style of piping called Lambeth cake design. "It's layer upon layer of intricate icing details piped onto the tiers freehand," she said. "It's become a lost art in cake design that's slowly coming back to American weddings."
The newlyweds may have just sped up the style's return. "I bet Gwen and Blake have just made the Lambeth cake come back full force," Kitchens said. "Cake designers all over the country will need to dust off their piping tips and get busy."