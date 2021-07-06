The True Story Behind Netflix's Sex/Life Will Make You Sweat

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

Sex/Life may be the most titillating sexual fantasy on Netflix, but for author B. B. Easton it's understandably unreal.

Why? Well, for those who may not know, the new drama is based on her 2016 book, 44 Chapters About 4 Men. Similar to the series, the memoir was initially a journal of sorts for B.B., who documented her past escapades with ex-lovers, which included "a tattoo artist turned U.S. Marine turned motorcycle club outlaw, a baby-faced punk rocker out on parole and a heavy metal bass player," per the Amazon description.

On taking this sexy walk down memory lane, B.B. told Oprah Daily, "That was the most cathartic experience for me. It helped me form a bridge between my current life and the girl I used to be. I was living my current life but I was writing about all these fun experiences and it helped me feel like I was the same person."