Exclusive

All the Details on Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Fourth of July Trip to Idaho With Stormi

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 06, 2021 4:58 PMTags
Red, white and blue family time!

Kylie Jenner jetted off to an Idaho getaway with Travis Scott this past weekend after rumors of their reconciliation following a cozy Father's Day celebration in June 2021. After a series of lavish gifts for the father of three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie, Travis and Stormi spent Fourth of July with family and friends on Lake Coeur D'Alene in Idaho. 

A source exclusively told E! News that the makeup mogul and rapper visited Gozzer Ranch, where they hung out with friends like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin and family, including Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, plus all their children. 

Kim concluded her Roman holiday just in time to celebrate America's birthday with Kylie and clan. The SKIMS founder even had a wakeboarding wipe-out on the lake. 

"They had a great time on the lake taking boat rides, wake surfing, jet skiing and enjoying lake life," the source continued. "They stayed at a house on the lake and the cousins all played together and went hiking, boating and swimming."

photos
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Father's Day 2021 Celebration

Kylie shared adorable photos of Stormi playing with cousin Chicago West in a lush grassy field, and Stormi even showed off her painting skills at a pottery studio. The trip lasted for four days and three nights, with Stormi getting plenty of quality time with dad Travis.

"All had a great time," the insider added. "They can't wait to return." 

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian spent Fourth of July weekend with boyfriend Travis Barker's family back in California. 

Check out the sweet pics of the Kardashian-Jenner family trip below. 

Instagram
Daddy-Daughter Dock

Kylie Jenner posted a sweet photo of daughter Stormi Webster with dad Travis Scott while the duo walked along the dock together along the lake during Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Pottery Class

Kylie shared a fun pic of Stormi painting during a pottery class during their vacation on July 5. 

Instagram
Cousin Playtime

Stormi dances with cousin Chicago West in a field overlooking the Idaho lake. 

Instagram
Sporty Style

Kim Kardashian poses with her wakeboard before hitting the lake. 

Instagram
Making Waves

Kim added a crying-laughing face emoji on a hilarious video of herself wiping out while wakeboarding during the family vacay on July 5. 

Instagram
Hang Ten!

After being brought back up again out of the water, Kim seems to get the hang of wakeboarding! 

Instagram
Water Sports

Kim cruises on top of the lake after mastering wakeboarding on July 5. 

Instagram
Summer Soundtrack

"Khloe Kardashian was not feeling my playlist," Kim joked on Instagram Stories on July 5 of her boat tunes. 

Instagram
Sliding Into July

Kim posted a pic of a massive water slide at their Idaho resort. 

Instagram
Ready, Set, Slide!

Kim and son Saint West raced down the water slide side-by-side. 

Instagram
Sibling Slip

Chicago looks too cute while sitting atop the water slide, before her brother Saint pushed her down! "Just when I thought Saint was being nice," Kim joked on Instagram Stories with a face plant emoji. 

Instagram
Saint's Turn

Saint heads down the slide himself following sister Chicago. 

