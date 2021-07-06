Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn Have a Mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion

Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn don't need a pair of jeans to stay connected this summer.
The actresses reunited July 4 weekend and documented their get-together with a sweet selfie. "Life is short," Tamblyn wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the BFFs. "Celebrate with the ones you love and who love you in return. That's it. That's the post. #4thofJuly."
Of course, the picture gave fans of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants the ultimate throwback. "Sisterhood forever," one fan wrote in the comments section. Added another, "Bridget and Tibby!"
Lively and Tamblyn starred in the 2005 movie along with America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel. Based on the bestselling book series, the film told the story of four best friends in high school who took turns wearing a pair of jeans and sending them to each other as a way to stay in touch during their first summer apart. And just like their characters in the movie, Lively, Tamblyn, Ferrera and Bledel formed a close friendship.
"America Ferrara, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel–those are three women who I met when I was 16 years old," Lively told People last year, "and I've been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since."
A 2008 sequel followed the original movie, and fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for a third film.
"I would love it. It would be the best thing," Bledel said during a 2018 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, later noting she still sees her former co-stars from time to time. "I mean, we don't get to see each other a lot 'cause everybody has work and family and everything. But when everybody is in town we do. And we just pitched a third movie. I hope it comes together. It would be so great."
With the magic of the Traveling Pants, anything is possible!