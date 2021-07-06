Watch Kim Kardashian Totally Wipe Out While Attempting to Wakeboard

Kim Kardashian is putting her athletic skills to the test.



The mom of four shared a hilarious video to her Instagram Story of herself crashing into the water while wakeboarding during a family outing on Monday, July 5. After being told by instructors to "relax" while riding on a board that was being towed behind a motorboat, the SKIMS founder managed to slip right off and into the waves. However, she also posted a video of herself quickly getting right back on and cruising effortlessly through the open water.



The short but funny clip was just one of many family-filled posts uploaded from the star during the holiday weekend. Not only were Kim's kids—including 5-year-old son Saint and 3-year-old daughter Chicago—spotted have their own fun in the sun, but Kim also joked that sister Khloe Kardashian wasn't the biggest fan of her chosen playlist. (For full reference, Kim was blasting Celine Dion for the special occasion).