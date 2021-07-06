How Gwen Stefani's Wedding Dresses Honored Blake Shelton and Her 3 Kids

Did you catch these cool details in Gwen Stefani's wedding dresses?

The No Doubt star wed Blake Shelton at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma on July 3 and celebrated their big day with not one but two gorgeous gowns. For the ceremony, which was officiated by their fellow star on The Voice Carson Daly, Stefani donned a custom Vera Wang Haute dress.

"She chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown," Vera Wang shared on Instagram, "with a plunging neckline and a cut away back."

The three-time Grammy winner swept her hair back into a chic and simple updo and donned a lily white chapel veil that included a special tribute to Shelton and her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. The names of the groom, the bride and her children were hand embroidered into the veil and were flanked by two white roses at the hem.