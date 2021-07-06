Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23: Kaia Gerber and More Stars Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a rising star.
Actor Daniel Mickelson, the brother of model Meredith Mickelson, passed away over the Fourth of July weekend. He was 23.
"my heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don't even know what to say," Meredith shared in a July 5 Instagram message alongside a throwback photo of the siblings. "Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart."
"There wasn't a person i loved more on this earth," she continued. "theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."
No further details on Daniel's death have been made public at this time.
After reading Meredith's post, many friends and fellow stars sent their love to the Mickelson family. "Praying for you," Jordyn Woods and Patrick Schwarzenegger commented, while model Amelia Hamlin wrote, "i love you forever daniel."
Kaia Gerber also paid tribute to her friend Daniel in an Instagram Story message. "I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other," she wrote alongside a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Daniel. "I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time."
"I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you, because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you," Kaia continued. "Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel."
Paris Hilton was also among the stars to take to social media to honor to Daniel, writing on Instagram Story that he was "such a light."
Daniel, who appeared in the 2019 film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man as well as the series Mani, was also the founder of the brand Kids Back Home, which he hoped would "spread the good vibes on a bigger scale." His girlfriend, Maddie Haley, reflected on Daniel's kind character in a tribute on July 5.
"You lit up every room with your contagious smile and never failed to make anyone happy," she wrote in part. "There wasn't one day that went by where you didn't go out of your way to make me feel special and loved."