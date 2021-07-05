Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Her "Summer Look" After Breaking Her Ankle

Nothing can put a damper on Olivia Benson's summer style—broken ankle included.
Following reports that Mariska Hargitay broke her ankle in the Hamptons last week, the actress gave fans a cheeky update on her health.
She posted a picture of her right ankle, wrapped in a beige bandage, with her left foot matching in one tan shearling Birkenstock sandal. "My summer look," Hargitay, 57, wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 5.
She added several witty hashtags, including "#breakingnews," "#enjoyingmybreak" and "#wrappedforthesummer." Naturally, Hargitay satisfied her Law & Order fans with some crime puns as well, writing, "#specialankleunit" "#captaincrutch" and "#crackingthecase."
Per Page Six, she fell during a movie screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons on Friday, July 2, when an ambulance was called to take her to Southampton Hospital in New York.
Several celebs sent their well wishes on her latest post, with Kathryn Gallagher writing, "An icon in a cast." Her SVU co-star, Jamie Gray Hyder, asked, "How long did you ponder hashtags??"
One day ago, Hargitay seemed to be taking it easy when she posted a pic of herself lying on her back. "Happy fourth xx M," she captioned the restful selfie, with no mention of her injury.
She was hospitalized just two months ago due to multiple leg injuries, leaving with a knee brace and a boot. As the mother of three explained at the time, "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament." She said she didn't need surgery.
It's unclear how long she'll be in recovery after her latest accident.