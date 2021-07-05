KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

NHL Star Matiss Kivlenieks' Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after professional hockey player Matiss Kivlenieks passed away in a fireworks-related incident, E! News has learned more details about his heartbreaking death.

New details have emerged about Matiss Kivlenieks' tragic passing.

It's been less than 24 hours since the professional hockey player passed away following a head injury and now E! News has learned his cause of death. According to a spokesperson for the Oakland County Medical Examiner's office, Kivlenieks' autopsy is complete and his manner of death has been ruled accidental. His cause of death is fireworks mortar blast chest trauma.

The 24-year-old Columbus Blue Jackets goalie had been at a residence in Novi, Mich., on July 4 when the fireworks-related tragedy occurred. "Novi Fire and Paramedics were dispatched at 10:13 p.m. to a private residence in the city of Novi. They found a subject unresponsive and immediately transferred him to Ascension Hospital in Novi where he was pronounced dead," lieutenant Jason Meier told E! News on Monday, July 5. "Initial investigation is that there was a fireworks malfunction and that the deceased fell while escaping a hot tub."

Kivlenieks' team also confirmed his passing on Monday with a tribute online. "We are heartbroken," the Columbus Blue Jackets wrote. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Kivi."

Additionally, fellow hockey player Nathan Gerbe posted a throwback photo on the ice with Kivlenieks. "Words are hard to find right now, but the day we put the same jersey on meant that we would be family forever," he tweeted alongside the picture. "When my kids play Kivi 'the kid' in goal it will have a greater meaning!! RIP kid, love you brother #cbj #familyforever."

Gustav Nyquist also tweeted, "Rest In Peace Kivi. Sending my deepest condolences to your family, friends and everyone in the Blue Jackets organization. You were a great teammate with a bright future. I will never forget the smile you brought to the rink every single day. You will be deeply missed."

