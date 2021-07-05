Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Have a Mini Friends Reunion on Fourth of July

The one where they couldn't get enough of each other!
It's been a little over a month since HBO Max dropped the Friends reunion special, but Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are already having another little reunion of their own.
The co-stars got together over the weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, with Courteney posting a selfie of the actresses at her home. "Happy 4th! xoxo," she shared.
Jen and Lisa were matching in black tops with gold jewelry, while their hostess wore a tan blouse and hoop earrings. Their smiling pic also featured summer-ready accessories, as Jen had a pair sunglasses on her head and Lisa donned a sun hat for their smiling pic.
However, the Friends stars weren't the only A-listers at Courteney's weekend festivities. She also invited her longtime friend, Laura Dern, who sported a cozy red sweater for a selfie of just the two of them. Laura posted the same photo to her Instagram feed, writing, "Happy 4th from us gals."
Their friendship goes back more than a decade—they starred in The Monday Before Thanksgiving in 2008.
The holiday bash appears to be a tradition for the pals: Last year, Courteney also celebrated the patriotic holiday with Laura and Jen, as well as Jennifer Meyer.
This year, more celebs wished them a happy Fourth of July on Instagram, including Tan France and Michelle Pfeiffer. David Spade joked, "Cropped again!" while Natasha Bedingfield wrote, "Love you guys."
Lisa, Jen and Courteney all appeared in the Friends special in May, alongside David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. More recently, they joined James Corden for a take on his signature "Carpool Karaoke" segment by singing to "I'll Be There for You" in a golf cart.
In the clip, the Horrible Bosses alum shared that they "didn't expect" the reunion episode "to hit us as hard as it hit us." David noted, "It was really meaningful and emotional to be on the set. And then to finally be in the same room together after all this time was really beautiful."
See the stars celebrating Independence Day 2021 below.